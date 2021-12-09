EU Insurance Jurisdiction Rules Don't Extend To Injury Claims

By Silvia Martelli (December 9, 2021, 3:45 PM GMT) -- European Union rules allowing injured individuals to sue insurers in their own countries do not also allow them to win jurisdiction for compensation claims against policyholders, the bloc's top court said on Thursday. ​​ The European Court of Justice ruled that EU laws that grant national courts jurisdiction over insurance claims involving insurers registered in one member state do not extend to compensation claims brought against policyholders living in another EU country. "In the event of a direct action brought by the injured person against an insurer ... the court of the member state in which that person is domiciled cannot...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS