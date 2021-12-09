90% Of Claims On Whiplash Portal Have Legal Representation

By Martin Croucher (December 9, 2021, 3:04 PM GMT) -- Nine in 10 insurance claims made through an online portal introduced under wide-ranging personal injury reforms in May still have legal representation, official figures have revealed, even though the service was designed to be easy to use by litigants in person. The numbers show that 103,500 of just over 114,000 people who filed claims between the end of May and the end of November had some form of representation, either a lawyer or a claims management company. The statistics were released by the Official Injury Claim website on Wednesday. The OIC's portal was introduced in the Civil Liability Act in May as an...

