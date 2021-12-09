Insurer Fights Spire Healthcare's £20M Disgraced Doc Win

By Bonnie Eslinger (December 9, 2021, 6:58 PM GMT) -- RSA Insurance argued to an appellate court Thursday that Spire Healthcare should not be entitled to recover up to £20 million ($26 million) — double the policy limit — for two groups of claims filed by patients of a surgeon convicted in England of conducting unnecessary operations. Counsel for the insurer said since all the claims were the result of one surgeon, a lower court judge was wrong to find the private health care company was entitled to coverage that exceeded a policy limit of £10 million. Management failings allowed the surgeon to continue practicing at the hospital, although it was...

