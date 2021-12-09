Insurer's Data Breach Claims Get Trimmed Before Trial

By Ganesh Setty (December 9, 2021, 5:10 PM EST) -- A Missouri federal judge handed Warden Grier a partial win by throwing out a breach of fiduciary duty claim levied by Hiscox Insurance Co. over a data hack, though she allowed the insurer's other breach of contract and professional negligence claims to go to trial. Hiscox's dispute with Warden Grier dates to 2017, when hackers threatened to release individuals' personal information after infiltrating the law firm's server. (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images) In a Wednesday order on the Kansas City-based Warden Grier LLP's motion for summary judgment, U.S. District Judge Nanette K. Laughrey said Missouri law requires a breach of fiduciary duty claim...

