Wilson Sonsini Guides Cloud Software Biz's $1.2B IPO

By Charlie Innis (December 9, 2021, 3:26 PM EST) -- Cloud infrastructure software company HashiCorp began trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday after raising $1.2 billion in an initial public offering priced much higher than its expected price-per-share range, with guidance by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and underwriters' counsel Latham & Watkins. HashiCorp priced its IPO at $80 per share, well above its expected range of $68 to $72 per share, offering 15.3 million shares. The shares are trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker HCP, according to an announcement. The San Francisco company develops multiple software products that customers can stack or use individually, which all aim to meet...

