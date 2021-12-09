DHS Solicits Advice To Curb Migrant Family Separations

By Grace Dixon (December 9, 2021, 5:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security asked the public for policy recommendations to permanently safeguard against future attempts to separate families at the border, a practice the Trump administration relied on to deter migrants from crossing over. The Interagency Task Force on the Reunification of Families, created by a February executive order, sought input on how to minimize the number of separations in the future. The invitation also asked the public for input on factors that may have contributed to the practice outside the Zero-Tolerance policy, which was the hardline immigration approach that led the Trump administration to separate parents from...

