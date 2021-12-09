French Chef Ordered To Pay Chain €11M Over Sale 'Trick'

By Silvia Martelli (December 9, 2021, 6:32 PM GMT) -- A French Michelin-starred chef must pay €11.3 million ($12.8 million) to a Dutch restaurant chain for defrauding it by making it sell a famous Parisian restaurant to him, a London court ruled on Thursday. The High Court has ruled that Chef Axel Manes "tricked" the director of restaurant group MAD Atelier International BV into selling Paris' famed L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon to him. (Martin Bureau/AFP via Getty Images) Chef Axel Manes "tricked" the director of restaurant group MAD Atelier International BV into selling Paris' famed L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon to him, the High Court said. Manes sold the restaurant, where he was...

