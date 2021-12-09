Insurer Trying To Circumvent State Court, Indiana DOT Alleges

By Ben Zigterman (December 9, 2021, 6:47 PM EST) -- Seneca Insurance Co.'s lawsuit seeking to avoid coverage of a policyholder in a $3 million suit filed by the Indiana Department of Transportation is an attempt to circumvent the state court hearing the underlying suit, the transportation department argued in a motion to dismiss the coverage case. The Indiana DOT is seeking to recover damages related to a crash in the southern part of the state in 2020. (iStockPhoto/wellesenterprises) The Indiana DOT also said the coverage suit should be dismissed because it could interfere with the underlying lawsuit in state court, in which the policyholder, PSP Logistics Inc., is one of several...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS