Angelo Gordon Venture Sells Maryland Property For $66M

By Andrew McIntyre (December 9, 2021, 3:03 PM EST) -- Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners has purchased a Maryland multifamily tower from a venture of Angelo Gordon and Maryland-based real estate firm Donaldson for $65.8 million, the buyer announced Thursday. The deal is for Plaza Towers, which has 288 residential units across 11 stories and is located at 6700 Belcrest Road in Hyattsville, Maryland. The deal represents the third acquisition Jair Lynch has made in Prince George's County to date, the firm said. "We recognize the need for attainable and workforce housing both within and surrounding the District," Ulysses Auger, Jair Lynch's director of acquisitions, said in a statement Thursday. "The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS