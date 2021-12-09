House Approves Bill To Aid Tribes With Buffalo Conservation

By Allison Grande (December 9, 2021, 9:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed bipartisan legislation that would require the Department of the Interior to stand up a program to assist Native American tribes in the protection and conservation of buffalo. In a 373-52 vote Wednesday night, the lower chamber backed the Indian Buffalo Management Act, which was authored by Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, and co-sponsored by Reps. Norma Torres, D-Calif., and Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M. The 52 nay votes all came from Republican House members, and eight representatives didn't vote on the measure. The bill, which was introduced in the House in March, would establish a program...

