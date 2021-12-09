SEC's Chair Expresses Concern Over SPAC Deals

By McCord Pagan (December 9, 2021, 6:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's chairman expressed concern Thursday over the disclosure, marketing practices and liability issues surrounding special-purpose acquisition companies and said he has asked his staff to prepare associated recommendations. In a speech before the Healthy Markets Association, SEC Chair Gary Gensler said he wants to address the differences in protections for investors between traditional initial public offerings and the two-step process for SPACs, also called blank-check companies. "Currently, I believe the investing public may not be getting like protections between traditional IPOs and SPACs," Gensler said, according to a copy of his speech posted on the SEC's...

