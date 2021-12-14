Boardroom Considerations Ahead Of Expected M&A Surge

By John Jordak, Elizabeth Clark and Sierra Shear (December 14, 2021, 4:55 PM EST) -- As the global economy began to recover in 2021 from the prior year's coronavirus-related slowdown, deal-making activity soared. Many factors drove the surge, including low interest rates, the use of U.S. special-purpose acquisition companies and increased private equity activity. The flurry of merger and acquisition activity is projected to continue well into 2022 across the market, from private to public companies and small to multibillion-dollar transactions. This rise is expected to be most pronounced in the technology sector that has thrived during 2021 and that remains the focus of private equity investment.[1] With this projected increase in deal flow in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS