Garland To Review Mental Health In Migrant Crime Cases

By Alyssa Aquino (December 10, 2021, 4:53 PM EST) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland will review a 2014 ruling preventing immigration courts from considering whether a noncitizen's mental health history lightens the immigration consequences of a conviction, according to a notice from the U.S. Department of Justice. The Board of Immigration Appeals had refused to consider whether a green card holder's history of schizophrenia eased the severity of a conviction for assaulting a person with a weightlifting bell. The criminal courts already assess people's mental health condition during the criminal proceedings and the immigration courts shouldn't disturb those findings, the BIA said in that July 2014 ruling, known as Matter of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS