6th Circ. Questions IRS' Guidance Requiring Trust Disclosure

By Theresa Schliep (December 9, 2021, 6:51 PM EST) -- A Sixth Circuit judge Thursday questioned the IRS' authority to issue guidance requiring disclosure of trust arrangements without soliciting public feedback, saying in oral arguments for a construction company's dispute with the agency that its administrative law exemption wasn't obvious. During oral arguments in Mann Construction's dispute, U.S. Circuit Judge Jeffrey Stuart Sutton seemed skeptical of arguments from the government that Congress had allowed the Internal Revenue Service to issue notices requiring the disclosure of abusive tax schemes without going through a public comment period under the Administrative Procedures Act. The construction company has argued it can't be held liable for penalties...

