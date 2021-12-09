Citizens, Hanover Assert No Coverage For Privacy Suit

By Ganesh Setty (December 9, 2021, 7:50 PM EST) -- Citizens Insurance Co. of America and Hanover Insurance Co. told an Illinois federal court Thursday they don't owe coverage for a proposed class action accusing a Chicago-area kitchen equipment supplier of unlawfully collecting employee fingerprints. Citizens and Hanover claim Superior Knife started using its biometric timekeeping system before its insurance policy's retroactive date. (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver) The insurers said the policies they issued to Superior Knife LLC from 2018 to 2021 either expired before the lawsuit was filed, or contain a slew of exclusions that preclude coverage. Citizens provided the company with commercial lines policies that contain general liability and cyber liability provisions,...

