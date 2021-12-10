Hess To Pay $1.4M To End RI's Groundwater Pollution Claims

By Morgan Conley (December 10, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- Hess Corp. has agreed to pay $1.4 million to settle claims that it was responsible for contaminating Rhode Island's water supply with a gasoline additive, according to a settlement agreement filed by the state. Rhode Island on Thursday asked the federal court overseeing its lawsuit against dozens of oil and chemical companies to approve the consent judgment it reached with Hess Corp. The agreement would resolve Rhode Island's claims against the company alleging it is liable for contributing to methyl tert-butyl ether, or MBTE, pollution in the state's drinking water. MBTE is a synthetic chemical additive used to increase gasoline's oxygen...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS