Judge Hopped On Corrupt CEO's 'Gravy Train,' Feds Tell Jury

By Pete Brush (December 9, 2021, 6:30 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal jury weighed obstruction charges against a Brooklyn state court judge on Thursday after prosecutors argued that the judge tried to stymie a 2018 probe into a corrupt credit union CEO after hopping on his "gravy train" and taking lavish perks. Jurors briefly deliberated in the afternoon without reaching a verdict after closing arguments in a trial being handled by Manhattan U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan that opened Nov. 30. Their deliberations are scheduled to resume on Monday. Sylvia Ash, the presiding justice in Brooklyn's commercial division before her 2019 arrest and suspension, is charged by the Manhattan U.S....

