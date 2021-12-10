SEC Says 'Bond' Figure Helped Stock Fraudsters Score $77M

By Max Jaeger (December 10, 2021, 3:18 PM EST) -- A trio of alleged securities fraudsters bagged more than $77 million in a yearslong penny-stock pump-and-dump scheme empowered by a self-styled James Bond, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in a Friday suit. Regulators say between 2012 and 2016, Canadian nationals Scott Kirk Lee, Geoffrey Allen Wall and Benjamin Thompson Kirk secretly controlled swaths of publicly traded stocks held by a network of offshore front companies. According to the civil suit in Massachusetts federal court, the defendants boosted the investments' value by orchestrating bogus trades or bad-faith PR campaigns and then offloaded the worthless securities on unsuspecting retail investors, including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS