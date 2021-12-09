Chancery Probes Contract Risks In $130M Merger Hack

By Leslie Pappas (December 9, 2021, 9:04 PM EST) -- A Delaware Chancery Court judge on Thursday strained to understand who was contractually responsible for the loss of a payout to stockholders in a $130 million merger after hackers diverted the payout to a Chinese bank account, leaving the Utah stockholders, New York payment agent, and the merger parties pointing fingers. At a hearing on defendants' motions to dismiss the case, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III pushed the parties to explain how the merger contracts laid out who was responsible for what. "This is a case where there was a third party who came in and stole the money," the vice...

