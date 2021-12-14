Tech Firm's Challenge To Ore. Real Estate Fee Ban Tossed

By Christopher Cole (December 14, 2021, 5:39 PM EST) -- A tech-based real estate brokerage firm cannot bring a federal court challenge under competition law to Oregon's ban on fee rebates for home sales, a district judge has ruled. In a setback to REX-Real Estate Exchange Inc.'s multipronged legal effort to invalidate several state prohibitions on commission rebates, which are central to its business model, the federal judge said his court was not the proper venue to dispute Oregon's rule. REX has claimed that the Oregon Real Estate Agency's ban, issued under a state law, helps maintain a "syndicate" formed by traditional real estate agents, resulting in high fees shelled out...

