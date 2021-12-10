Monsanto To Plead Guilty, Pay $12M For Hawaii Pesticide Use

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (December 10, 2021, 3:23 PM EST) -- Monsanto on Thursday agreed to pay $12 million and plead guilty to federal charges that it illegally sent workers into fields that had been sprayed with pesticide, and that it violated a prior deferred prosecution agreement regarding the storage of a banned pesticide. In a plea agreement filed in Hawaii federal court, the company said it will plead guilty to sending its workers, on 30 separate occasions in 2020, into cornfields that had been sprayed with Forfeit 280 during a six-day period during which no one is supposed to come into contact with sprayed plants. Those instances violated the Federal Insecticide,...

