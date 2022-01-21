Trials Group Of The Year: Gibbs & Bruns

By Cara Salvatore (January 21, 2022, 4:29 PM EST) -- Houston trial boutique Gibbs & Bruns LLP had a big year with trial wins for two different high-ranking employees in oil and gas industry disputes, making it one of Law360's 2021 Trials Groups of the Year. The single-office litigation boutique, which has 16 partners and 31 lawyers total, likes to keep things small, and it believes its work and wins are bearing out that strategy, said partner Barrett Reasoner. "We're a litigation boutique that only does one thing and have been that way for years, and have resisted kind overtures to join with bigger outfits, or clients [saying], 'Well, why don't you...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS