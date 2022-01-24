Trials Group Of The Year: Hogan Lovells

By Rachel Scharf (January 24, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Hogan Lovells notched a $152 million trade secrets verdict for software company ResMan LLC and helped two exonerees win $113 million in a landmark wrongful conviction trial, earning it a spot among Law360's 2021 Trials Groups of the Year. Unlike other firms that operate separate trial practices, Hogan Lovells prioritizes trial experience among nearly all 180 members of its nationwide litigation department. According to U.S. litigation head Tom Connally, this gives the firm a unique edge in tackling tough court cases. "I think the breadth and depth of the trial bench is definitely something that sets our litigation practice apart from...

