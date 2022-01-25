Trials Group Of The Year: Hueston Hennigan

By Max Jaeger (January 25, 2022, 2:05 PM EST) -- Hueston Hennigan LLP went undefeated in decided trials in the past year, including defending opioid maker Endo Pharmaceuticals PLC in a landmark California victory with billions in damages on the line and a total victory defending Amazon from eBay's corporate espionage claims, preserving a five-year winning streak and earning the firm a seat among Law360's Trials Groups of the Year. Clients seek out Hueston Hennigan for challenging and complex work because the firm's singular focus on trials means it strategizes for the endgame and then builds a bedrock foundation for success over the course of litigation, firm leaders told Law360....

