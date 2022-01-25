​White Collar Group Of The Year: Gibson Dunn

By Max Jaeger (January 25, 2022, 2:05 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP deftly navigated a shifting regulatory landscape to clinch favorable resolutions in SEC probes of Kraft Heinz Co. and Deutsche Bank, and exposed significant prosecutorial missteps defending a $500 million real estate fraud case, earning the firm a place among Law360's 2021 White Collar Practice Groups of the Year. Kraft Heinz called in Gibson Dunn the very day the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission served it with notice of an inquiry into procurement practices, and the firm immediately spearheaded a comprehensive cross-continental internal review of 100 witnesses and millions of documents that earned the company substantial cooperation credit....

