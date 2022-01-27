Trials Group Of The Year: Williams & Connolly

By Ivan Moreno (January 27, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Williams & Connolly LLP successfully defended AstraZeneca PLC and CVS Health Corp. in lawsuits that could have cost the companies hundreds of millions of dollars, earning the firm a spot among Law360s 2021 Trials Groups of the Year. The firm is also lead counsel for Cardinal Health Inc., one of the largest drug distributors in the world, as it faces opioid lawsuits across the U.S. Williams & Connolly said it was instrumental in crafting a $26 billion settlement framework in July 2021 in New York between more than a dozen states and Cardinal Health, Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen Corp. and McKesson...

