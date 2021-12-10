Pro Say: The High Court Case Redefining Right To Fair Trial

Law360 (December 10, 2021, 8:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week in a case involving two Arizona death row inmates that could redefine how claims of ineffective trial counsel in state court are heard at the federal level. This Week Ep. 227: The Supreme Court Case Redefining Right To A Fair Trial Your browser does not support the audio element. On this week's episode, Law360 Pulse reporter Marco Poggio joins Pro Say to explain how the argument played out, and why an eventual ruling could have life-or-death consequences for many who argue that they didn't get a fair trial. Each week on Pro...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS