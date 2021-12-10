12% Drop In Britons Tapping Pensions Despite COVID Impact

By Martin Croucher (December 10, 2021, 12:03 PM GMT) -- The number of people dipping into their pension pots to help make ends meet fell by 12% during the coronavirus pandemic, official figures show, confounding expectations that financial hardship caused by lockdown could prompt a raid on long-term savings. The Financial Conduct Authority published data on Thursday showing that almost 600,000 pension plans were accessed for the first time between April 2020 and March 2021, down from 674,000 in the previous financial year. The numbers appear to defy predictions that people on reduced salaries under the government's furlough scheme could look to their retirement savings to pay household bills. "Overall, there has been no dash...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS