ECJ Urged To OK Customer Retention Efforts In Enel Case

By Silvia Martelli (December 10, 2021, 3:14 PM GMT) -- Dominant market players should be allowed to make offers to retain customers as long as they don't block rivals from competing, an adviser to the European Union's highest court said in a dispute over Italian electric giant ENEL. Advocate General Athanasios Rantos urged the European Court of Justice in a nonbinding opinion on Thursday to clarify what amounts to abusive conduct in the case of companies with a statutory monopoly. Companies with a dominant position are allowed to exploit their monopoly by putting in place practices to retain their customers, provided that this does not harm competitors that are regarded as...

