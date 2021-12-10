Taxation With Representation: Ashurst, Freshfields, Gibson Dunn

By Jaqueline McCool (December 10, 2021, 1:07 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, private equity firm Triton agreed to buy British pharmaceutical company Clinigen, Stanley Black & Decker struck a deal to sell the majority of its security business to Swedish security giant Securitas and Motive Capital Corp II, a special purpose acquisition company targeting financial technology businesses, began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Clinigen's $1.6B Buyout Private equity firm Triton agreed to buy British specialty pharmaceutical company Clinigen for about £1.2 billion ($1.6 billion), the companies said Wednesday, in an agreement shaped by law firms White & Case, Alston & Bird and Ashurst. The Ashurst LLP team is advising Clinigen...

