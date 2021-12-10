Ex-DEA Agent Gets 12 Years For Funneling $9M To Cartel

By Rachel Scharf (December 10, 2021, 1:34 PM EST) -- A former Miami-based U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration special agent was sentenced Thursday to more than 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to partnering with Colombian traffickers to steal back $9 million in seized drug money. Florida federal Judge Charlene E. Honeywell hit Jose Ismael Irizarry, 46, with a 145-month prison sentence and ordered him to pay $11,200 in restitution. Irizarry had previously been ordered to forfeit a Tiffany & Co. diamond ring and a luxury Lamborghini car that he admitted to buying with the scheme's proceeds. In a September 2020 plea agreement, Irizarry copped to forming an alliance with the...

