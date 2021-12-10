Texas Justices To Hear Blue Cross $3M Tax Refund Fight

By Michelle Casady (December 10, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to decide whether Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas is entitled to a $3 million tax refund, as the insurer argues, or if the state's comptroller is correct that the stop-loss insurance policies at issue are considered health insurance, negating any refund. Blue Cross argues the premiums paid on its stop-loss insurance policies should not be subject to a special premium tax. (iStock) The state's high court granted a petition for review from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and scheduled oral arguments to take place Feb. 3. Two lower courts have agreed with Blue Cross Blue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS