What New FTC Workshop Revealed About Noncompete Regs

By Russell Beck (December 13, 2021, 12:04 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission and U.S. Department of Justice just completed their second workshop on competition.[1] Noncompetes are again squarely in the crosshairs. Here is what you need to know and what you need to do. What You Need to Know Noncompetes have been the subject of state regulation for over 200 years, and starting in 2015, have been the subject of proposed federal regulation.[2] The FTC's recent workshop — held on Dec. 6 and 7 — is just the latest salvo. Although the scope of the workshop was wide-ranging, there was a clear focus on noncompete agreements. Indeed, the topic...

