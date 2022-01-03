3 Hurdles That Could Slow The Pace Of SPACs In 2022

By Tom Zanki (January 3, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- Special purpose acquisition companies endured a roller coaster in 2021, attracting unprecedented scrutiny from regulators and litigators. Yet market participants continued to embrace these alternative funding vehicles that have upended capital markets since 2020. Initial public offerings from SPACs and subsequent mergers continued to rack up in late 2021, providing target companies another way to go public apart from a conventional IPO. Also called blank-check companies, SPACs hand their stock listing to their targets once the merger is done. But SPACs may face headwinds in the coming year — be it from market forces, regulation or litigation — that could rein...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS