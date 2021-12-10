IP Hires: Copyright Office, Kilpatrick, Brown Rudnick

By Tiffany Hu (December 10, 2021, 1:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Copyright Office has tapped its deputy policy and international affairs director as the agency's acting general counsel, and a former Kilpatrick Townsend partner who recently returned to the firm has been named the new managing partner of its San Francisco office. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Copyright Office Kimberley Isbell The U.S. Copyright Office announced on Monday that it had appointed Deputy Director of Policy and International Affairs Kimberley Isbell to serve as the agency's acting general counsel and associate register of copyrights. Isbell, who joined the Copyright Office in 2015, will serve as acting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS