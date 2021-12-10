7th Circuit Judge Wood Taking Senior Status

By James Arkin (December 10, 2021, 2:53 PM EST) -- Judge Diane P. Wood of the Seventh Circuit is taking senior status, according to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, opening up an additional vacancy for President Joe Biden to fill on the Midwest appellate court. Judge Wood declared her intent to take judicial semi-retirement Thursday, according to the tally of judicial vacancies run by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, which did not cite a vacancy date. She first joined the court after being appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1995, and spent seven years as the court's chief judge from 2013 until 2020. She interviewed with President...

