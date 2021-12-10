Copyright Office Wants Input On Deferred Exam Option

By Adam Lidgett (December 10, 2021, 6:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Copyright Office announced that it will study the possibility of giving those filing for copyright protection the ability to put off having the office review the applications, a move that comes after a 2019 high court ruling on a copyright registration issue. In a Friday notice in the Federal Register, the Copyright Office asked for public comment on a study looking into giving copyright registrants the ability to defer the office's examination of their application until the would-be registrant actually asks for an examination. Under the current legal system, registration of a copyright gives an author various benefits, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS