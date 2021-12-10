Ill. Gov Asks 7th Circ. To End Court Oversight Of State Hiring

By Celeste Bott (December 10, 2021, 5:49 PM EST) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker urged the Seventh Circuit on Friday to vacate a decades-old consent decree authorizing judicial monitoring of the state's employment and hiring practices, saying there's no longer evidence of political patronage to warrant a "shadow inspector general" intruding on the state's management of its day-to-day affairs. The so-called Shakman decree at issue, entered in 1972, stems from a lawsuit initially filed in 1969 by Illinois attorney Michael Shakman, who argued that Illinois politicians influenced elections through patronage in public employment, leaving at a disadvantage those unwilling or unable to engage in those practices. Earlier this year, an Illinois federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS