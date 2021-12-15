M&S Uncorks Tussle With Aldi Over Christmas Gin Bottles

By Silvia Martelli (December 15, 2021, 2:39 PM GMT) -- British retailer Marks & Spencer has sued Aldi for allegedly infringing its registered designs for Christmas gin bottles, in the high street giant's latest intellectual property battle with the German discount supermarket chain. Marks and Spencer PLC told the High Court in Dec. 6 filings, now made public, that Aldi Stores Ltd. had copied one of its products, a light-up gin bottle, infringing its protected designs. "The designs are strikingly similar and do not produce on the informed user a different overall impression," the store chain says in its claim. Aldi has been selling since early November a gold flake gin...

