Textile Co.'s Ex-Owners Defend Award In Mexican Deal Fight

By Caroline Simson (December 13, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- The former owners of an Iowa textile company are defending a $5.8 million arbitral award they won in a fight stemming from a $21.5 million acquisition deal with a Mexican denim manufacturer, saying the acquiring company offers only speculation to back claims the arbitrator was biased. The former owners of Aalfs Manufacturing Inc. told an Iowa court on Thursday that Mexican manufacturer GSL Holdings SA de CV cannot "credibly argue" that arbitrator Lawrence S. Schaner was biased or that the company was deprived of a fundamentally fair hearing since it hasn't identified any reason why that would be so. GSL, which accused the former...

