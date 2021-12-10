Fla. Condo Group Must Arbitrate $2M Hurricane Damage Case

By Joyce Hanson (December 10, 2021, 6:41 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has sent to arbitration a $2.1 million fight over coverage for Hurricane Irma damage to several condominium buildings, ruling that the property owner couldn't prove that the insurers had waived their right to arbitration. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron's Thursday order favored the argument by the insurers, which include Lloyd's of London underwriters, that Cypress Cove at Suntree Condominium Association Inc.'s claim arises out of its policy's arbitration clause, which is subject to the United Nations Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Arbitral Awards. The suit stems from covered losses that Cypress Cove sustained on...

