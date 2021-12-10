Why Deep-Six NRA Entirely, Judge Asks NY AG

By Stewart Bishop (December 10, 2021, 6:03 PM EST) -- A New York state judge on Friday questioned a push by the New York attorney general to dissolve the National Rifle Association over alleged "greed, abuse and brazen illegality," wondering if scrapping the organization entirely may be going too far. During oral arguments in an extended proceeding on Friday morning, New York Supreme Court Justice Joel Cohen asked an attorney for the attorney general's office if disbanding the NRA was the right move for the court to make, as opposed to directing a change in its management structure. "Why not use a scalpel rather than a sledgehammer?" Justice Cohen asked....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS