LA School District Seeks Sanctions In Metal Projectiles Case

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (December 10, 2021, 5:49 PM EST) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District is seeking sanctions against attorneys representing a scrap metal yard, which is being sued for its impact on a neighboring school, for allegedly falsely telling the court that school district lawyers had drafted a declaration submitted by a witness. In a motion for sanctions filed Thursday in California federal court, the LAUSD said that attorneys for S&W Atlas Iron & Metal Co. Inc. falsely told the judge that school district attorneys had "drafted" a declaration made in the case. The school district said its lawyers did no such thing. While S&W's attorneys followed up their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS