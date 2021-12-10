Chancery Won't Let Polychain's 'Sweeping' Redactions Stand

By Allison Grande (December 10, 2021, 10:14 PM EST) -- A Delaware Chancery Court judge on Friday rejected investment firm Polychain Capital's bid to keep under wraps an arbitration award in an investors' rights dispute with Pantera Venture Fund that it's seeking to overturn, finding Polychain's "unreasonably extensive" redactions don't align with the "letter or spirit" of the court's rules. Polychain, which focuses on investments related to cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, initiated the Chancery Court dispute in July to challenge an award handed down in an arbitration proceeding commenced by Pantera. Pantera, which purchased a membership interest in Polychain in 2017, accused the investment fund and founder Olaf Carlson-Wee of improperly amending its...

