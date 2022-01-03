Supreme Court Look Ahead: What's On The Docket In 2022?

By Jimmy Hoover (January 3, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court may have already heard its most controversial cases of the October 2021 term, but the next four months of oral arguments will feature fireworks of their own, including a tour de force on First Amendment law, immigrant rights, climate change policies and much more. Not yet halfway through its term, the Supreme Court returns to the bench on Jan. 10 to resume what has been a blockbuster term already that could lead to an expansion of Second Amendment rights outside the home, the end of Roe v. Wade and other conservative strides in the law. But while a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS