DC Circ. Revives Bid For Fired AG's Draft Travel Ban Memos

By Alyssa Aquino (December 10, 2021, 7:08 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit revived a request for a fired acting attorney general's emails exchanged before she publicly disavowed a Trump-era travel ban, saying Friday the government's explanation for shielding the documents is so inadequate it "jumps off the page." The U.S. Department of Justice had protected four emails that former acting Attorney General Sally Yates sent and received shortly before announcing she wouldn't enforce the Trump White House's travel ban, which targeted travelers from certain Muslim-majority countries. The emails contained draft versions of Yates' memo and couldn't be released under the deliberative process exemption to the Freedom of Information Act, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS