State Dept Won't Require In-Person Visits For 50K Immigrants

By Hailey Konnath (December 10, 2021, 9:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of State plans to temporarily waive in-person consular visit requirements for about 49,000 visa applicants who were already issued immigrant visas, according to a notice unveiled Friday, with the agency citing the COVID-19 pandemic. The State Department outlined the changes in a temporary final rule that will go into effect Dec. 13 and remain in place until December 2023. During that time, consular offices will have the flexibility and discretion to waive in-person appearance and oath requirements for certain repeat applicants, the agency said. Specifically, the rule applies to immigrant visa applicants who were issued a U.S. visa...

