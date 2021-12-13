Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Contractor Says Resold Workout Machines Are Fed's Problem

By Grace Dixon (December 13, 2021, 5:20 PM EST) -- A federal contractor urged a Florida federal court to toss claims that it undercut domestic businesses by reselling imported exercise machines that had been seized at the border and ordered destroyed, saying the government is to blame for any lost value.

ZAAZ, a Houston-based exercise machine manufacturer, and buyer T-Zone Health Inc. accused Amentum Services Inc., which is contracted to support a federal seizure and forfeiture program, of flipping vibration technology exercise machines worth $1.55 million on Amazon and eBay, despite allegedly receiving orders from U.S. Customs and Border Protection to destroy the equipment for inaccurate safety certification labels.

But Amentum...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!