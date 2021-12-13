Contractor Says Resold Workout Machines Are Fed's Problem

By Grace Dixon (December 13, 2021, 5:20 PM EST) -- A federal contractor urged a Florida federal court to toss claims that it undercut domestic businesses by reselling imported exercise machines that had been seized at the border and ordered destroyed, saying the government is to blame for any lost value. ZAAZ, a Houston-based exercise machine manufacturer, and buyer T-Zone Health Inc. accused Amentum Services Inc., which is contracted to support a federal seizure and forfeiture program, of flipping vibration technology exercise machines worth $1.55 million on Amazon and eBay, despite allegedly receiving orders from U.S. Customs and Border Protection to destroy the equipment for inaccurate safety certification labels. But Amentum...

