11th Circ. Tosses Mom's Suit Over Murdered Child's Remains

By Jonathan Capriel (December 13, 2021, 7:57 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit has dismissed a woman's lawsuit claiming her murdered daughter's remains were kept aboveground by a Florida medical examiner's office without her knowledge for over 30 years, finding her lawsuit must proceed in state court. The three-judge panel on Friday said Mary Lakoskey had indeed suffered an unforgettable tragedy. "No parent should ever have to bury her child," Judge Robert J. Luck, who wrote the opinion for the panel," said. "And she had to endure it twice — first, when her daughter Tina was murdered, and then, over three decades later, when she learned that the medical examiner's office...

