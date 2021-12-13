Fla. Firm Seeks Early Win In Missing Escrow Funds Case

By Madison Arnold (December 13, 2021, 4:48 PM EST) -- A Florida law firm is asking for an early win in a client's lawsuit accusing it and a payments services company of keeping $178,000 in missing escrow funds, telling a Florida federal court the money was wired as per the client's instructions. Texas-based Global Resource Inc. brought suit in March against Mario D. German, his firm Mario D. German Law Center PA, and payment services company Nexus Capital Management LLC and its principal Michael J. Krantz. The German Law Center and Nexus Capital are both based in Boca Raton. Global Resource claims they fraudulently kept the $178,000 in missing funds that...

